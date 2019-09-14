<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Against the backdrop of increase in violence and thuggery activities associated with elections, a nongovernmental organisation ‘The Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development’ (PIBCID), has called on stakeholders on election management to increase sensitisation and awareness to rural communities in Kogi State.

Dr Mohammed Usman, chairman, Board of Directors of the organisation made the call in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lokoja.

Usman said that the violent disruption of the PDP primary by gunmen on Tuesday was a clear demonstration of the fact that the coast was not yet clear for a peaceful conduct of the exercise.

He said that efforts should be intensified not to disenfranchised the electorates, especially at the grassroots, hence the need for intensified sensitisation and proper security arrangement to address possible resurgence of violence before, during and after the election.

The board chairman urged all stakeholders, the politicians the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Security Agencies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the electorate to work together towards achieving a free, fair and peaceful election.