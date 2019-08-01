<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alh. Sani Lulu, has promised to unite and develop Kogi State if elected governor.

He spoke on Thursday after obtaining the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the August 29 primary of the All Progressives Congress.

Saying that the state is blessed with resources, Lulu promised to embark on Public-Private-Partnership to herald development in the state.

He said, “It is not how wealthy you are but how you are able to use your position to transform the lives of people.

“If you are transparent you pay salary on time, you implement projects that will benefit the people.”

Lulu said his experience as a Director of Sports and later NFF President had prepared him for the tasks ahead.

He said he would accept whatever mode of primary adopted by the national leadership of the party for Kogi state.

The APC National Working Committee had adopted an indirect primary for Kogi.

This had sparked reactions from other aspirants who said the decision was to the advantage of Governor Yahya Bello, who is seeking a return ticket.

But Lulu said he would accept the final decision of the party on the matter as a true-party man.

“I’m loyal to the APC and I’m sure the party will do the right thing. I’m here to serve my state. The most relevant and tested politicians in Kogi have endorsed my candidacy.

“One important thing is to unite everybody in Kogi. I will work with elders, youths, and women; they have all blessed me. Where I worked before, there were no resources and I made a great impact. I shall do my best if given the opportunity.”