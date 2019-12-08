<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the November 16, governorship election in Kogi State, Musa Wada, on Saturday filed a petition at the Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, challenging the declaration of Governor Yahaya Bello as winner of the election.

The petitioners were claiming that the election was characterised by irregularities, violence, ballot snatching and stuffing, and non compliance with the electoral act, constitution and INEC’s guideline for governorship.

Wada said on Saturday that what happened in Kogi was a charade and not an election, insisting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the aid of security agents, had a field day in rigging the election in favour of Bello.

He said violence characterised the poll, which ended up with the killing of a PDP women leader, Mrs. Salome Abuh.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof Ibrahim Garba, had, while announcing the results, said Bello polled 406,222 votes to defeat his main challenger, Wada of the PDP, who got 189,704 votes.