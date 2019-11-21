<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has congratulated Gov. Yahaya Bello for emerging victorious in the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

The state Secretary of the organisation, Mr Mohammed Suleiman, who gave the commendation in a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday, described the victory as well-deserved.

He called on the governor to use his second term to provide meaningful development for the state, urging him to embark on programmes and projects that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

Suleiman also lauded the Fulani in the state for trooping out in a large number on the election day and for heeding the directive to vote for Bello, saying that their action contributed immensely to the governor’s victory at the polls.

He also called on all Fulani to remain peaceful and resist any attempt to be used by aggrieved politicians to disrupt the peace of the state.

Suleiman urged the governor to carry along all the sections in the state in the distribution of amenities and political appointments in the interest of equity and justice.

He appealed to the people of the state to continue to cooperate and support Bello in his efforts at taking the state to the next level.

According to him, whoever is not satisfied with the outcome of the election should seek legal redress instead of resorting to violence.