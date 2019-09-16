<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Professor Stephen Ocheni, the immediate past Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, has called on the people of Kogi East to vote massively for Governor Yahaya Bello, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming governorship election, to enable him complete laudable programmes he has started.

This is as he added that the conferment of Commander of Igala Kingdom (CIK) on the Chief of Staff to the governor, Edward David Onojah, was well deserved for his contributions to the promotion and sustenance of Igala projects.

The former minister made the call in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area of the state, at the weekend during the conferment of award of Commander of Igala Kingdom (CIk) on Onojah, the Chief of Staff to Governor Bello.

Earlier, president of Igala Cultural and Development Association (ICDA), Abubakar Sadiq Ahmodu, while performing the investiture on Onojah and three other recipients, urged politicians and their supporters to avoid violence and acts detrimental to the peace and progress of the state during the forthcoming governorship election.

He urged politicians to engage in campaigns of issues that would engender development of Igala kingdom, even as he charged the electorate to vote for the party of their choice without molestation and harassment.

While paying tribute to those who contributed to the completion of Igala Unity House, he said what was being witnessed was a proof that Igala sons and daughters could organise themselves into a meaningful ventures that would uplift socio-economic potentials of the zone.