A chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Comrade Alfa Fidelis, has boasted of overwhelming victory in the forthcoming November 2 governorship election in the state.

The party said the militarization approach of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) during election will be resisted by the people by kicking out Gov. Yahaya Bello from office through ballot.

Comrade Fidelis, from Igalamela/Odolu Local Government has given the assurances that the party would bounce back in November.

He is contesting in the party’s congress billed for next month where he hopes to win and take over the leadership of the party in the State.

The aspirant, who spoke at the PDP secretariat in Lokoja on Tuesday when he came to declare his intention to vie for the position, said the party was overwhelmed by militancy, thuggery and rigging deployed by the ruling APC in the last general election.

He said to achieve that feat is not going to be a tea party but it would happen through hard work.

“It is an obvious fact that the last election was militarised. I also want to say that the PDP did not have someone who could stand and fight for them.

“If I become the party’s chairman, I will fill in that gap and fight for the party, stand for the party and I will not allow anybody to bring in thugs to chase our people away, kill and maim them.”

According to him, there is nothing enticing him other than just service.

“We have looked at the happenings around the State and it is very appalling and there is something inside of me to steer the party to have a new party in the state.

“If you look at the PDP in the state it looks like there is no opposition party in the state. So, one of my first obligations is to give the party members the confidence with programs lined when we come on board.

“Let me give you an instance, in Kogi State the PDP does not even have a secretariat, they just have a place politicians come use to win election and after they win they abandoned it.