The People’s Party of Nigeria on Tuesday elected Chief Joseph Idachaba as its standard-bearer in the November 16 governorship poll in Kogi State.

Idachaba, a pharmacist, emerged as a consensus candidate of the party at a meeting which held at the party’s secretariat in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Idachaba promised to transform the state within a short time in office, saying with the abundant human and natural resources, the state has no reason to be poor.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the People’s Party of Nigeria to dislodge the ruling party in the November governorship poll, considering the desirability of the people to effect a change, insisting that there was vacancy in Lugard House.

According to him, bad leadership was greatly responsible for the slow pace of development in the state, adding that his reason for joining the race was to make a difference in governance by speedily turning around the fortunes of the state, for the overall well-being of the people.

He assured that education, health care delivery system, rural transformation, provision of potable water as well as youth and women empowerment would be accorded top priority by his administration if given the mandate, assuring that every part of the state would be carried along in the scheme of things.

The governorship candidate promised to run a purposeful leadership, by halting stealing in governance, which he maintained, had greatly affected the progress of the state, stressing that he was poised to bring about positive change if elected in the November 16 gubernatorial poll.

He averred that the foundation of his administration would be anchored on justice, noting that with equity and fairness to all, the lost glory of the state would be restored.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman of the party, Prince Henry Adeyemi stressed the need for the electoral umpire to be fair to all contestants during the forthcoming governorship election, even as he enjoined the people of the state to be orderly throughout the exercise.

He expressed confidence that the PPN would take over power in the next dispensation, with the overwhelming support of the people, saying their candidate had all it takes to move the state to another level of development, if given the mandate.

In a similar development, the Democratic Alternative Party (DAP) also elected it’s flag bearer, Prince Godwin Atawodi, for the November 16 governorship election.

Atawodi, who was elected through consensus, said the sufferings of Kogi people was too much in the hands of those who do not fear God, saying he had come to bring succour to the people.