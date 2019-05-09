<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi State governorship primary in August this year, the posters of the former running-mate to late Abubakar Audu and House of Representative member-elect, James Faleke, have flooded the party secretariat in Abuja.

The posters confirming that Faleke has joined the race to challenge Governor Yahaya Bello, surprisingly flooded the party’s Abuja secretariat at the early hours of yesterday and were strategically pasted from the main entrance of the building yesterday.

Although the national secretariat seemed deserted as it has been since the conclusion of the general election, few staff and other party members around appeared happy about the development with some of them seen in groups discussing the matter.

A senior members of the party who spoke with newsmen in confidence described the move as a welcome development, stressing: “Remember that Falake was on a joint ticket with the late Audu. He has right and is qualified to contest. So, the primary election will be a tough one.”

Faleke fought a legal battle with the incumbent governor, following the death of Audu to reclaim the mandate before the court ruled against him.