Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has commenced training of visually impaired voters on how to use braille ballot guide and magnifying glasses on election day.

The INEC Director in charge of civil society organisations, Dorothy Bello, stated this while speaking at the opening of the training/sensitisation workshop in Lokoja on Monday.

The director, however, said that the training was designed for visually impaired not well versed in the use of braille.

She said that the training became necessary because of the realisation that voting could be particularly difficult for the visually impaired voters, adding that ballot papers were not produced with their disability in mind.

Bello further said that the efforts would help in reducing the number of invalid votes among the visually impaired electorate.

According to her, the move will also guarantee their rights to vote independently and secretly as required by the law.

She explained that the sensitisation of this class of voters was in line with efforts by the INEC to ensure inclusive balloting and remove barriers in their ways.