<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has assured of its readiness to conduct a peaceful, free, fair, credible, acceptable and conclusive 2019 Kogi State Governorship election if all hands are on deck.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, of Independent National Electoral Commission who stated this Thursday, in Lokoja at a Stakeholders Meeting organized by the commission for Candidates and political parties, insisted that INEC is ready for the governorship election.

The National Chairman lamented the not too cheerful news about Kogi state politics termed as violent prune and urged the political stakeholders to do all to ensure that the process is credible and violence free.

Prof Yakubu, urged the people of Kogi State to use the November governorship election to change the image of the state from one that is violence prune electorally, stating that four years is like four days, describing the Kogi electoral ratings as not a too cheerful experience..

While warming against voter inducement in polling units in cash and in kinds, he disclosed that evidences abound that previous elections held in the state have been characterized by voter inducement, describing it as undemocratic, and would be met with severe sanctions.

According to the INEC Chairman, the commission has distributed all non sensitive materials to the LGAs, assuring that efforts will be ensured towards having a credible Kogi polls, described the Kogi election as vital to the world, coming after the general election.

Prof. Mahmood expressed appreciation for the support the commission has received thus far, promising that INEC will be diligent in sourcing its ad hoc staff towards having a credible election in the state. He disclosed that all uncollected PVC have been quarantined by the commission at the close of collection.

Earlier in his remarks, Alh. Ahmed Haruna, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa States assured that the Commission is working to change the negative narratives about Kogi election noted for violence. He appealed to stakeholders to change the violent narrative of Kogi politics and expressed commitment to ensuring a credible Kogi polls by the commission.

In his welcome remarks, Prof. James Apam, Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, described election as hallmark of democracy, urged the political parties to play by the rules.

According to the REC, the early preparation by the Commission is to ensure a credible poll. He called on political parties to engage on issue based campaigns, lamented that out of the 170, 664 uncollected PVCs in the state, only 10,383 were collected and promised not to betray the trust placed on the commission, assuring that the commission will deliver a 2019 Kogi governorship election.