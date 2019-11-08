<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Musa Wada, has promised to fix all infrastructure inherited from the past administrations by Governor Yahaya Bello, some of which have either been vandalised or left to rot away.

Wada, who made the promise on Wednesday in Lokoja, while addressing the mammoth crowd that graced the PDP governorship/senatorial campaign rally, noted with dissatisfaction the state of roads, health facilities, and educational institutions at all levels, as well as tourism facilities.

He condemned the fast growing rate a state like Kogi has degenerated in terms of development within just three years, saying that the only solution to the colossal damage done so far would be to halt Bello and the APC administration by voting them out of office.

The PDP candidate alleged that hundreds of billions of naira had been wasted on trivialities without any project executed, citing the fictitious Ganaja Road Flyover Bridge as an example.

He told the people of Lokoja not to lose hope as the city would soon regain its lost glory and status as a state capital if the PDP recaptures the state, assuring that all shut down businesses would bounce back.

While lamenting the poor handling of workers’ welfare, Wada promised that payment of salaries would be a priority of his administration. He said the “erroneous notion that teachers’ reward is in heaven will be reversed, so that their reward will be here on earth.”

Wada, advised the electorate not to fear, even as he urged them to come out on the election day to cast their votes for the PDP.

He said: “You will be protected and if anybody tries any funny game, we will match everything for everything. PDP is a peaceful party, but it doesn’t mean we will run away when they come out to intimidate us. We will equally face them force for force.”

Senatorial candidate of the PDP, Dino Melaye, whose election was upturned by the Appeal Court and is now re-contesting, thanked the people of Lokoja and Kotonkarfe Local Government Areas for the support they gave him during the previous elections that took him to the Senate, and urged them to vote for him again as he has never disappointed them.

Dino disclosed that he executed 48 constituency projects in Lokoja Local Government alone, but alleged that agents of the government vandalised some of them. He told his supporters that all the vandalised projects had been rehabilitated, including schools, health facilities and water projects which the state could not provide for the people.