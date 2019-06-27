<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A coalition of youth groups, Kogi Youths Development Initiative (KYDI), has thrown its weight behind the second term bid of the incumbent Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

National president of the group, Ayokanmi Olusunle, in a release after their meeting in Lokoja on Tuesday, said over 1,000 youth organisations gathered in Lokoja, the state capital, to adopt and declare their support for the governor.

He said his organisation conducted a wide spread opinion poll to ascertain the level of the governor’s acceptability amongst the youths of the state and that the outcome of the opinion poll was astonishingly in favour of the incumbent governor.

He said it was unanimously agreed that the decision of Bello to contest for a second time in office was a blessing to all and sundry, as a result it should be supported by all.

According to him, “It is on the strength of the above that 1,000 youth organisations gathered in Lokoja, Kogi State, to adopt and declare our support to the amiable and ever listening governor.

“The gathering witnessed the attendance of all the leaders of individual organizations.”

He noted that the delegation observed with joy the efforts of Governor Bello in the areas of improving security and infrastructural development of the state.

Olusunle observed that the governor did well in his bid to attract investments to the state, while congratulating him on his giant strides on job creation and wealth generation for the youths in the state.

“It was unanimously agreed that the decision of His Excellency Yahaya Bello to contest for a second time in office is a blessing to all and should be supported by all and sundry.

“It is in the interest of the youths to take this opportunity as a challenge to sustain the spirit of Not Too Young to Run and prove to the entire country that Kogi remains a forerunner to any good vision of our country Nigeria,” he said.