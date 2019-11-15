<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A civil society group, the Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), has urged political parties, their candidates and supporters in the Kogi State governorship elections to desist from making inflammatory and unguided statements that could trigger violence during and after the election in the state.

Executive Director of the group, Idris Miliki Abdul, in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday said the election was not a war.

“There will always be life after elections, vote not fight, as election no bi war!Don’t kill your brothers and sister because of this election and don’t allow yourself to be killed because of politicians. We must work for peaceful elections so that we can have peace in our society. Work for justice for you not to be a victim of injustice,” he said.

Abdul called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to its constitutional responsibilities by creating a level playing field for all stakeholders in this election and live above board.

“We charge all security personnel involved in this election to be professional and live above board and protect the interest of the nation at large. We however call on them to deal decisively with trouble makers, as an attack on one, is an attack on all.

“We call on our colleagues in the civil society organizations, development partners and professional associations and the international community that are going to be involved in the observation of this election, to abide by the code of conduct of the elections observation

“We call on the media to be professional and abide by the ethics of their profession and not to be involved in sensational and speculative reportage

“We call on the citizens especially the eligible voters, not to sell or accept gratification as a basis for voting on Saturday 16th November 2019, as the consequence of buying and selling of votes could be monumental in the long run,” the statement read.