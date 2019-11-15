<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council on Thursday stormed Lokoja, for the grand finale of the campaign for the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

This was just as the Chairman of the APC campaign council for the Kogi governorship election and Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, knelt down before party supporters in the state, pleading for forgiveness for Governor Bello.

He said that Bello loved Kogi, and had strived much to better the lot of the youths of the state and accord the women position and empowerment.

El-Rufai said Bello was a young man who was bound to make mistakes, adding however that the governor had learnt from his mistakes and deserved forgiveness from the Kogi electorate.

He said: “We are here not only to campaign for the second term of Governor Bello, but to bury the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) once and for all.

“The PDP had ruled Kogi for thirteen years, but what he has done in three years, the PDP has not done in its thirteen years.

“People say that Governor Bello is a young man and a young man can make mistakes, and learn from them. So, I hereby beg you all to forgive Yahaya Bello; he loves Kogi, he has given the young ones better opportunity, he has empowered women.

“We must not repeat the mistakes of the past, we must not allow evil to prevail. We must not allow the memory of our great leader, the late Prince Abubakar Audu to be in vain.”

El-Rufai also called on the people of Kogi West to vote Senator Smart Adeyemi in the rerun poll of the district, which takes place on the same day, saying that his presence in the National Assembly would be to the benefit of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government.

Governor Bello urged the people of the state to vote him on Saturday, so that Buhari would return the next day “happy that his son in whom he is well pleased has been re-elected.”

He told party supporters not to entertain any fear from the opposition.

“Go out there on Saturday to cast your vote. Don’t entertain any fear, stand by your vote and protect it from them,” Bello added.

Present at the APC mega rally were the wife of President Buhari, Aisha; wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; Chairman, Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole as well as the immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

Also present were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Hon. James Faleke and several other politicians at both state and national levels.