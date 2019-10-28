<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of Kogi State governorship election scheduled for November 16, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, boasted that nothing will stop it from kicking out Governor Yahaya Bello from office.

The party said that the official flag-off of its governorship campaign in Lokoja, the state capital on Friday amidst alleged threats of violence by the All Progressives Congress (APC), represents a red card for Bello.

PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the massive crowd at the rally was also an unmistaken demonstration of the fact that Kogi remains a home to the PDP, which will further manifest in the party’s landslide victory at the November 16 election.

The party noted that the jubilation and ovations that greeted the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada and his running mate, Hon Sam Aro, had established the people’s confidence and preference for the PDP and its candidate, over and above Yahaya Bello, who has failed them on all fronts.

PDP in the statement the depletion of the Bello’s camp followed Engr. Wada’s soaring popularity and acceptability across voting demography in the state.

“Yahaya Bello is gradually coming to terms with the fact that he will soon find himself standing alone to face his inevitable prize for failure and disdain for the people of Kogi state.

“Governor Bello now knows that the people of Kogi state cannot be intimidated by threats of violence neither can they be bought, enticed or beguiled with filthy offers. They have since made up their minds to repay Bello in his coin for the pain and anguish he inflicted on them in the last four years and nothing can change this resolve.

“The only thing that is collectively paramount to the people of Kogi state is that Yahaya Bello is voted out to make way for a purposeful, people-oriented and transparent administration under Engr. Wada,” PDP said.

The party, therefore, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security forces to resist the pranks of the APC and remain on the side of truth and fairness, saying Kogites will never accept any process that does not reflect their will and aspiration in the election.