<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It was pomp and pageantry over the weekend as thousands of All Progressive Congress (APC) supporters, including the Vice President of the federation, Yemi Osinbajo, and five governors converged on the ancient town of Idah to witness the flag off the re-election campaign of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Atta Igala and the state chairman of the traditional council, Michael Ameh Oboni, used the occasion to confer chieftaincy titles on Governor Bello, his deputy Edward Onoja and the Secretary to the state government, Folashade Ayoade, for what he called examplary landmark achievements of the Governor Bello administration.

Bello urged supporters to work hard towards a party victory in the November election; saying that the APC will go embark on a door to door and village to village campaign to make it happen.

Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, led other governors to the colourful ceremony namely. Participating governors included the Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman Abdulrazak, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, and the Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello

Also at the rally were, he Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, former Governor of Bauchi State, Mahammed Abdullahi Abubakar, serving Senators, House of Representatives members, and the APC National Women leader, Hajiya Salamatu Baiwa, including members of the APC National Working Committee.

An elated Vice President Osinbajo, presenting the APC flag to Governor Bello, expressed his amazement at the large size of the crowd at the ceremony, confident that the Governor would emerge winner of the gubernatorial election..

The Vice President appealed to voters to come out en masse to vote for Bello, saying that the Governor has done creditably well to deserve a second term in office.

In his remarks, APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole described Bello as a tested and trusted politician who has performed excellently during his first tenure.

He said the party’s candidate is passionate about the sustainable development of the state, adding that he would not disappoint the people of the state if re-elected

“If you know where this state was during the reign of the PDP and now, you will understand there is need to vote for Bello for continuity,” Oshiomhole said.

“Bello has the capacity to translate his vision into reality and that is why I am appealing to you to vote for him during the election and he will not disappoint.”

Represented by the former Governor of Bauchi State, Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, who is the Chairman of the National Campaign Council, said a vote for Bello would usher more development into the state.

He said Bello, if elected, would move the state forward and consolidate on his achievements.

Also speaking, Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, described Bello as a reliable and committed person, who would create more development and youth employment in the North Central State.

In his speech, Niger State Governor Sani Bello appealed to voters to vote in the party for continuity.

The Niger Governor Bello urged party members and the people of the state to support the APC to guaranree a win at the election.

He described the Kogi Governor as a trustworthy and loyal party member. He said those who love the President Buhari and the APC should vote him in for another term.