Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has cast his vote at his Polling Unit 11, Ward 07, Agaza/Ahachi, Okene area of the State.

Speaking to newsmen after carrying out his civic responsibility, the Governor praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for ensuring the peaceful and orderly conduct of the voting which commenced in many parts of the state.