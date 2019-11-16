Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has cast his vote in Saturday’s governorship election in the state. The governor was in his Agaza Okeneba ward at exactly 8-45 a.m. and dropped his ballot paper in the box about seven minutes later.

Speaking to newsmen after carrying out his civic responsibility, the Governor praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for ensuring the peaceful and orderly conduct of the voting which commenced in many parts of the state.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has cast his vote in Saturday’s governorship election in the state. The governor was in his Agaza Okeneba ward at exactly 8:45 a.m. and dropped his ballot paper in the box about seven minutes later.

