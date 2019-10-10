<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured stakeholders and citizens of the state of rancour-free and credible governorship election in the state on November 16.

The governor gave the assurance on Thursday in Lokoja during a stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to interface with political parties, their candidates, security agencies and others.

Governor Bello, while assuring the stakeholders of his commitment to democratisation and the need to protect the integrity of the electoral process, noted his preparedness to ensure governance did not suffer in the course of the election.

He said his investment in the security subsectors of the state has empowered the security agencies not to allow miscreants to take laws into their hands, adding that men of the Nigerian Police have been very professional in the area of election conduct.

“On the 27th of January 2016, I swore to an oath to defend the people of Kogi state and I am doing that very well. We have invested so much in that sector and have continued to work with all security agencies to ensure a secured state beyond the election period.

“Desist from making inflammatory comments about Kogi state being bad security-wise. The situation is not what it’s being painted out there. I did not come into office through violence and if by the grace of God I ascend the seat again, it shall not be through violence.

“I call on other candidates to play the game according to the rule. The people of the state are very civil and have demonstrated their civility on several occasions including in the conduct of the last election. My party never orchestrate violence in any election and as the leader of the party, I will never allow anybody to engage in any form of violence,” he said.

Governor Bello urged APC supporters and his loyalists to remain calm and law-abiding at all times, adding that election is not war and that he would never allow any act of criminality to take place before, during and after the November election.