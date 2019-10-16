<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has appointed Abdulkareem Asuku Jamiu as his new Chief of Staff.

Asuku Jamiu, who was until now the Director General, Protocol replaced Edward David Onoja, who is now the running mate to the governor in the November 16 election.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Onogwu, said that the appointment was consequent upon the resignation of former Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Edward David Onoja.

In a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Arike Ayoade, the Governor also approved the appointment of Dr Gabriel Ottah as Director General (Protocol).

Dr Ayoade said these appointments take effect from 14 October 2019.