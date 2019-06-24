<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The two camps of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi state have met in Abuja as part of efforts to mend fences ahead of the November governorship election.

The meeting, according to a statement by the leadership of the Kogi state APC Forum, Senator Alex Kadiri, was at the instance of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Kadiri, in a statement he signed, described the meeting as an interactive session.

The statement reads in part: “At the meeting, Governor Yahaya Bello harped on the need for reconciliation in the Kogi state chapter of the party and for the unity amongst members.

“He urged both sides in the protracted party dispute to resolve their differences and move forward as one united political party.

“Speaking on behalf of the Kogi State Stakeholders’ Forum, Senator Alex Kadiri made two demands:

“First, that the state government should take steps to pay outstanding salaries and pension to workers and pensioners respectively so as to cushion the prolonged hardship they have been experiencing in the state.

“Secondly, Dr Kadiri drew the attention of the governor to the non-implementation of the reports of the two reconciliatory committees led separately by Prince Tony Momoh and General Garba (Rtd), set up by Chief John Odigie Oyegun, the former National Chairman of the party.

“He also reminded the Governor that the resolutions reached during the interactive session with Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo before the last general elections remained unimplemented.

“Therefore, he urged the Governor to take time to read these reports as a basis for further genuine reconciliation.”