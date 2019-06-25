<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Contrary to reports making the rounds that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State had endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello as its main candidate for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in the state, some members of the party’s State Executive Committee have said no one had been adopted.

The members, led by the party’s Secretary in the state, Mr Salam Adejo, spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

Adejo, who confirmed a meeting of the party executives and those that worked for Bello in 2015 and the Governor on Saturday in Abuja, denied any endorsement issue as part of the meeting’s agenda.

He said, “Our discussion ended on the need for peace so that the party could move forward. He said he needed sincere peace and we agreed on terms. There was nothing like endorsement.

“The governor, at the meeting, requested that the case in court against him be withdrawn.

“We told him there were some processes to be followed. The issue of withdrawing the case is subject to another negotiation.”

According to Adejo, “the party’s governorship ticket was open to every qualified party member.

“We did not endorse anyone and we are not planning to. The party’s ticket is open to everyone in the party,” he added.

In response to a question put to him on whether Gov. Bello’s performance was good enough to earn him the APC ticket, Adejo said his performance would speak for him, adding that “The party has its own criteria on what it wants from a candidate. If someone has performed well or is an achiever, it will speak for him,” he maintained.