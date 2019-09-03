<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was controversy over the withdrawal of seven out of sixteen governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Kogi East who appeared to have collapsed their structures for Captain Idris Wada, former governor of Kogi State.

Kogi East Elders Council, Arc. Gabriel Aduku, had disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Lokoja ahead of the PDP Governorship primaries.

According to him, there was a meeting between the leaders and nine governorship aspirants from Kogi East that were contesting the primary.

He mentioned that at that meeting it was seriously deliberated that there was no need for everyone to contest but rather they should come up with a person that has the experience and will be able to deliver the state.

He said at the end of the meeting seven of the aspirants agreed to stepdown for the former governor of the state, Captain Idris Wada.

Those that stepped down for Wada are AVM Salihu Atawodi, Muhammed Tetes, Emmanuel Omebije, Mrs Grace Iye Adejor, Dr. Victor Adoji.

However, one of the aspirants, Dr. Victor Adoji, denied the report saying, “I’ve not stepped down, I’m contesting to win.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kogi State governorship aspirant on Tuesday, described as “devilish and wicked” the news making round on the social media that he has stepped down his aspiration to contest the ticket of the party.

In a statement released by his campaign organisation, signed by Abdulahi Usman Adeiza, Dr. Adoji said the fake news was the handiwork of his opponents who were afraid of his rising profile and acceptability among the delegates expected to vote today during the primary.

The statement reads: “We write to debunk the devilish and wicked news making round the social media of the decision of Dr. Adoji stepping down for other candidates ahead of the Kogi PDP gubernatorial primaries which will kick start any moment.

“This news is, of course, coming from other opponents who already are afraid of his personality and momentum and have brought up this fake news to confuse our convinced supporters.

“We are gaining grounds, moving from local government to local government and our delegates are in love with us. We are very prepared for the Primaries and shall come out victorious at the end.”

While expressing confidence to emerge victoriously, Adoji enjoined his supporters to remain calm and totally disregard what he described as “fake news.”