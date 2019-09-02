<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Commissioner for Information and a chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Tom Ohikere, has called on the governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello and all the stakeholders of the party to ensure that the perceived aggrieved members of the Party are reconciled before the November 16 governorship election.

The former commissioner made the called in a press statement made available to journalists over the weekend in Lokoja, saying building bridges of unity among the critical stakeholders has become necessary to pacify frayed nerves from the fall out of the just concluded primary election.

Ohikere who noted that the successful conduct of the primary was a collective will of the delegates, stakeholders and the leadership of the party in the state to have Governor Yahaya Bello for a second term.

He likened the victory of the Governor, Yahaya Bello to a demonstration of the sustained trust for the APC by the people of Kogi State.

According to him, “I want to encourage him to use this second opportunity to correct perceived mistakes and consolidate on the emanating gains from his first tenure in office.

“I commend him for his recent commitment to the payment of salaries of workers and I appealed to him to making the welfare of workers and pensioners and the whole people of the state a priority., And I encourage him to complete the ongoing projects across the state.” He solicited.

Ohikere, however, advised that if the party must emerge stronger from the resounding victory of governor Yahaya Bello at the primary election, the governor has to extend hands of fellowship to those who may have thought that they have lost the election.

To this end, he added that all those who were aggrieved one way or the as a result of the primary should be brought on board to bridge any loophole that will pose a threat to the party at the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

He identified Babatunde Irukera, Alhaji Sani Lulu and Admiral Usman Jibrin who may not have been properly treated as a result of the outcome of the primary to be pacified saying that their intellectual dexterity, sense of purpose and networks of contact should be harnessed for the success of the party at the election.

“As we move into the season and theatre of the contest against a resurging PDP in Kogi State, there is a need for our party to stand and move as one united and coherent force in order to effectively resist the assault that is sure to emanate from the machinations and propaganda mills of the opposition.

“In this regard, I call on his Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to design and put in place an elaborate and effective campaign team, of competent, resourceful and adept personalities that can effectively and efficacious manage and co-ordinate his various campaign machineries and can clearly communicate to the people of our beloved state the noble intentions of his new direction agenda and his next-level blueprint.

“He needs the effective deployment of logistics, solid media management and appropriate human mobilization. And on this wise I’m happy for my party, the APC judging by the ambiance, process and outcome of the primary election which in my estimation indicates that the road to reconciliation is but a short walk,” he said.