Coalition Of Kogi Progressives has warned against alteration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates’ list in the state.

The coalition gave the warning in a statement signed by Mr Olusula Olumoroti on behalf of members and stakeholders of APC on Monday in Abuja.

Olumoroti said that the warning became imperative following an alleged plan to remove and illegally substitute delegates’ names ahead of the forthcoming APC primary election in the state.

He cautioned that the list allegedly earlier submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC National headquarters in Abuja, may cause crisis within the party.

Olumoroti alleged that the coalition was informed of plans to substitute names of the delegates.

He added that the coalition was privy to the fact that the plan had being perfected in Ijumu and Olamaboro local government areas while the plan was ongoing in other local governments in the state.

“A reliable source revealed that the plot is to produce new membership cards bearing names of the real delegates but with passport photographs of those position to replace them.

“This is to enable them impersonate names of the delegates submitted to INEC and APC Headquarters, and afterwards deny the real delegates access into venue where the primaries is expected to hold using political thugs.”

Olumoroti therefore called on the party to review the criteria required to admit eligible delegates into venue where the primaries was expected to hold in order to expose any alleged impersonators.

“The position of the party’s Constitution is express on the issue and the National Working Committee is therefore called upon to beam their searchlight to avert a looming crisis that could jeopardise the peace and stability of our party APC in the State.

“The attempt to alter the delegates list is undemocratic, unconstitutional, anti-party and clearly damaging.

“We therefore call on our party to hastily nip in the bud, any desperate act by any individual or group to undermine the credibility and transparency of the coming Aug. 29 primary election.”

Olumoroti also alleged that there was already instruction to local government administrators in the state to deny other APC aspirants access to any of the government township halls and stadium for any form of campaigns or consultation meetings.

“This is intimidating and tyrannical in nature and should be addressed immediately in the best interest and unity of the party,” the group said.