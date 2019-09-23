<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Alhaji Muhammed Aliyu, the Kogi Chairman of the Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC) has resigned from the party and withdraws from the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state.

Aliyu announced this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, saying that his action was ”with immediate effect”.

Aliyu, who is also the governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, said that he had sent his letter of resignation to the National Chairman of the party.

“Among several reasons for my decision, is my desire to continue to maintain the integrity with which I left the public service after 35 years of meritorious service as executive director.

“I discovered that the political arena is not a place where I can continue to maintain that integrity with unblemished records of service.”

He thanked NPC for affording him the opportunity to serve.