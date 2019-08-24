<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Action Alliance in Kogi State on Saturday unanimously adopted a United States-based medical practitioner, Samuel Audu Alfa as its candidate in the November 16th governorship election.

Thus the party becomes the third to conduct its primary election after Mega Party of Nigeria and the African Action Congress.

The primary which held at the Skyblue hotel in Lokoja had a total of 96 delegates accredited out of 105, all of which unanimously through a voice vote adopted Alfa.

The exercise held in the presence of representatives from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Speaking after his adoption, Alfa said that his major task was to work tirelessly towards alleviating the suffering of workers and pensioners.

”You will agree with me that there are lots of challenges facing the state. I cannot do it alone, I will need everyone’s support and the task of rebuilding Kogi to the state of our dream starts now ” he said.

Earlier the National Secretary of the party, Vernimbe James who was the chairman of the electoral committee had called on delegates present to be open-minded and vote according to their conscience.