The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State says the attack by some thugs on the party’s secretariat in Kogi is a threat to the nation’s democracy.

Mr Dele Ogunbameru, the Chairman of SDP Reconciliation and Development Committee in Ondo State, expressed concern over the attack on the Kogi State Secretariat by thugs.

In a statement he issued in Lagos on Tuesday, he described the attack as “barbaric and a setback to the nation’s political development.”

“The burning of the Kogi State SDP Secretariat by some political thugs is a threat to our nascent democracy which should be condemned by all no matter the political bias,” he said.

Ogunbameru urged the Inspector General of Police to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

He also condemned the alleged threat to the life of Natasha Akpoti, the gubernatorial candidate of SDP in Kogi, and urged relevant security agencies to investigate the allegation.

“The unfortunate recent threat to life our candidate and attack on the party secretariat are due to the popularity of the party, its candidate and the fact that the party is set to win the gubernatorial election in the couple days to come.”

He urged electorate in the state to vote massively for SDP and its candidate on Saturday, Nov. 16.