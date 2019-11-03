<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy Director Public Communication, Austin Okai Usman, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, has stated that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will not score up to 30 per cent in the coming gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

This is just as he called upon security operatives and stakeholders to monitor the activities of the opposition ahead of the polls.

Austin Okai Usman in a statement said: “It has come to the notice of the PDP that because of the fear of losing the forthcoming election some persons are planning alternatively to cause crises in some local government in Kogi East, especially Ankpa, Idah, Dekina, Omala and Ibaji in the Eastern flank, Kabba, Koto, Lokoja, Yagba West and East in the West, as well as Ajaokuta and Ogori in the Central, so as to mull for staggered election in this areas to inflict thuggery/violence activities on the people

“Accordingly, this is going to be the script of some persons in the state designed to play across the local government areas of the state, if the security officials refused to be alive to their responsibilities

“We hereby call on the IG of police, CG, Civil Defence, Chief of Army Staff and Commandant Army records, Major General Adewale Ogunkale to channel their positive operation of the military towards securing public utilities, lives and properties.”

Usman said that “this is coming on the heels of the massive support and solidarity enjoyed by the PDP candidate, Engineer Musa Wada, in the just-concluded tour of Kogi East and to also complement the ongoing arrest, kidnap, abduct, frame up been carried out in the state by some agents.”

According to the Deputy Director, “already, speculations were rife on the possible attack of some candidate in the coming election and his followers in Kogi Central.

“The PDP cautioned the police and other security agencies to take this security alarm very seriously as the already concluded arrangement was divulged from highly guarded and reliable sources working with the state government.”

The Deputy Director said the PDP is determined to wrestle power from the current shylock leaders, and cannot afford to allow the human factor to manipulate the outcome of the election, “knowing fully well that the APC will not score beyond 30% of the total votes to be cast on November 16.”