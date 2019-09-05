<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday met with aggrieved Kogi State governorship aspirants.

The meeting was as a result of the fallout of the August 29 governorship primary election in the state.

Governor Yahaya Bello was declared the winner of the primary eventually contested by 10 out of the 16 persons that obtained the form.

After the meeting, the party named a three-member appeal committee for the recently conducted primaries in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

A statement by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said members of the committee for Kogi Indirect Primary Appeal Committee are Senator Abdulahi Yandoma (chairman), Hajia Amina Muhammed (secretary) and Tony McFoy (member).

For Bayelsa Direct Primary Appeal Committee, they are Shuaibu Aruwa (chairman), Edith Newman Amadi (secretary) and Abdul Malik El-Yakub (member).