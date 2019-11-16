<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some agents of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are allegedly paying people to vote for their parties.

At Ward 09, Unit 010 LGEA Primary School, Obehira Eba in Okene Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State, a party agent, said to be of the APC, voted on on behalf of accredited voters.

Our reporter witnessed the agent retrieve the ballot papers from already accredited voters and do the thumbprinting himself.

The agent then directed the voters to another man to collect N2,000 after casting their votes.

The INEC and security officials present did nothing to stop the act.

There was also evidence of vote buying In PU002, Ward 009, LGEA School Ikaraworo/Idobanyere, Adavi LGA.

The act was allegedly being carried out by agents of APC.

At PU 003, Ward 1, Oguma, Bassa LGA, agents said to be of the PDP were seen sharing N500 to voters who already cast their vote.

Voter inducement is against the Electoral Act 2010. Section 124(4) of the Act states that:

“Any person who commits the offence of bribery is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for 12 months or both.”

Thousands of Kogi residents are out to cast their votes for the candidates of their choice in a keenly contested governorship election.

A total of 24 parties are taking part in the election. Although the registered voters in the state are 1,646,350, about 1,485,828 (90.2%) have collected their PVCs and are thus eligible to vote in the 21 local governments of the state.