A Lokoja-based Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fancy Tiamiyu, has applauded the appointment of Senator Smart Adeyemi, as the Director-General of the Kogi State APC Governorship Campaign Council.

Describing the decision as “another wise move” made to ensure the party’s victory in the election holding on November 16, 2019, Tiamiyu, described Senator Adeyemi as a quintessential politician that has the experience and capacity to deliver victory for APC in the forthcoming poll.

“After the emergence of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, as the candidate of our great party, APC, and the nomination of the Chief of Staff to the governor, Edward Onoja, as his running mate, the appointment of Senator Smart Adeyemi, as the Director General of the APC campaign council is another wise choice made to guarantee our party’s victory at the polls,” he said.