The APC Campaign Council for Kogi governorship election has advised the main opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to concede defeat following their inability to commence campaign.

Director General, Bello/Onoja campaign organization, Senator Smart Adeyemi, said the deafening silence in the camp of PDP meant that either they don’t have any message to the people, planning mayhem during the election, lost trust in their candidate, or have no means to embark on campaign.

Adeyemi said that as a result of their failure to commence campaign, they should just concede defeat and join Governor Bello in the task of rebuilding the state shattered by 17 years of their misrule.

He said, “The main opposition party should announce their withdrawal so that we can know the numbers of candidate left for the election.

“We need them to trade issues with us in the campaign but they are nowhere. We want them to be on the political theater so that we can dance with them. They have no billboards, posters, no media coverage and their party members in drove are decamping to APC with no single person leaving APC for their party.

“PDP should throw in the towel and withdraw so as to save time and resources of Nigeria, Kogi in particular.”

Senator Adeyemi however said the APC will defeat the PDP in the election, “As for APC, e are hitting the ground running in terms of campaigns to all the nook and crannies of the state and even beyond to other States including Lagos and Abuja and the North to sensitise indigene of the state and present our achievement in the last four year and programmes for the future.

“We shall consume and subsume the PDP without violence; we also beg the opposition not to think of violence.

“APC will not leave any stone unturned, we will work hard to engage the PDP on issues and confront then with achievement, and let them see the maladministration they left behind in their 17 years of misrule; both in human and natural resources.

“The people of the state can see beyond the deceit of the PDP and the year of locust of their rule which Governor Bello is gradually recovering the state from.”

However in a swift reaction, the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bode Ogunmola, said that PDP may seems invisible, but they are at the grassroot moving from house to house.

He said that PDP will teach Smart Adeyemi and his likes a lesson that they have never learnt before come Nov 16, “Let them share all the money in their vault, the people know what they want. They have rejected this government and they should start writing their handover notes. No amount of propaganda can save them now because Kogi people are wiser, and better informed,” Ogunmola added.