The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has accused the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, of faking the reported attack on her on Tuesday in Lokoja.

The spokesperson of the APC, Jibril Abu, told newsmen on Wednesday there was no evidence that Akpoti was attacked.

Akpoti said she was bullied and attacked by supporters of the APC while she arrived at the venue of the INEC’s stakeholders meeting in Lokoja in full view of police and other security operatives.

She said they called her a prostitute and blocked her from entering the venue before pouncing on her and her driver.

Her driver was also allegedly attacked as were other officials of the SDP who were with her at the time before the thugs were dispersed by police teargas.

In the aftermath of the alleged attack, the SDP refused to sign the INEC peace accord in Lokoja.

But Mr Abu said the SDP candidate was fond of creating scenes especially on social media, but could not produce any video evidence to prove her allegations.

“There is no gimmick that she cannot engage in,” Abua said. “Whoever attacked her had no links with the APC and the state Governor.

“The woman in question is very active in social media with videos, but why is it that she cannot produce any video evidence on her attack?”

Abu said the APC will not accept violence and had warned its members to conduct themselves peacefully.

“The governor, Yahaya Bello, has warned anyone who wants to engage in violence would be treated as a common criminal,” he said.

“We have assured all citizens that they should go and vote and be peaceful, as the election would be peaceful and fair.”

Besides the attack on Tuesday, the SDP office was on Monday razed in the wee hours, heightening tensions ahead of the election.

Akpoti had also accused APC and Bello of masterminding the arson.