The National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has assured the people of Kogi State that the party will deliver more dividends of democracy to people of the state and pledged that all electoral promises would fulfilled.

Oshiomhole disclosed at the Kogi gubernatorial flag off of the party in Idah, explained that APC will not leave any stone unturned to ensure equitable distribution of projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The APC National Chairman called on the electorate in the state to vote the APC governorship candidate, Yahaya Bello and his running mate, Edward Onoja in the November 16 governorship election.

Oshiomhole described Bello as a tested and trusted politician, who has performed excellently during his first tenure.

He said the party’s candidate has passion for the sustainable development of the state, adding that he would not disappoint the people of the state.

“If you know where this state was during the reign of the PDP and where the governor has taken it now, you will understand there is a need to vote for Bello for continuity.

“Bello has the capacity to translate his vision into reality and that is why I am appealing to you to vote for him during the election and he will not disappoint,” Oshiomole said.

The governor who is seeking reelection, in his address, urged his supporters to work hard to ensure the victory of the party; saying that the party will go on a door-to-door and village-to-village campaign so as to make sure that the APC is reelected.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State were also at the rally.