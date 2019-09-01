<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has appointed members of an Electoral Committee to conduct Kogi State Governorship Primary Election slated for Tuesday, 3rd September. The 5-member Committee is headed by Adamawa State Governor Ahmed Fintiri while Eyitayo Jegede SAN will serve as Secretary.

This is revealed in a letter to the committee members signed by the party’s Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu. Thirteen aspirants are in the race for the party ticket.

The letter is reproduced below:

KOGI STATE GOVERNORSHIP PRIMARY ELECTION:

SPECIAL STATE CONGRESS (Candidate Nomination)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of our Great Party (PDP) has approved your Nomination to serve on the ELECTORAL COMMITTEE for the KOGI STATE PARTY CONGRESS, for the purpose of electing our Party’s Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2019 Kogi State Governorship Election.

COMPOSITION:

1. H.E. Rt. Hon. Ahmed Fintiri (Chairman)

2. H.E. Sen. Biodun Olujimi (Member)

3. Chief Ejiofor Onyia (Member)

4. Hon. Richard Olieh (Member)

5. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN (Secretary)

The Exercise is scheduled for Tuesday September 03, 2019 at Lokoja, Kogi.

Respectfully Yours

Col Austin Akobundu (rtd).

National Organising Secretary