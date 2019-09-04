<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmad Fintiri, escaped death in the early hours of Wednesday when unknown gunmen invaded the venue of the People’s Democratic Party primary.

Fintiri was the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party primary held on Tuesday at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja.

Delegates voting and counting had extended into early hours of Wednesday.

Our correspondent who witnessed the incident reports that counting of votes which started at exactly 11pm on Tuesday was in progress when gunmen stormed the venue shooting sporadically while Fintiri was counting the votes.

There were ten ballot boxes being sorted and counted and Fintiri was on box number 8 at around 1.15am when the shooting started.

The Governor was immediately whisked away by his security details and was later driven out of the stadium at about 3 am.

Although the number of gunmen could not be immediately ascertained, a security operative who also took cover under an SUV belonging to one of the aspirants said that they were up to twenty.