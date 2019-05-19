<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Barely two months after declaring his intention to contest for Kogi state governorship election on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), son of late Prince Abubakar Audu, Mona Mustapha, may have concluded plan to dump the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

Mustapha had in March declared his intention to run for the governorship seat at the Children’s Amusement Park, Lokoja, amidst fanfare.

According to a reliable source close to Audu’s family, Mustapha has made up his mind to join the ruling party where he is likely to slug it out with his elder brother, Mohammed who is also said to be eyeing the number one seat in the state.

His father, Prince Abubakar Audu, who was the 2015 governorship candidate of the APC was coasting to victory when he suddenly died, creating a serious crisis that later brought the incumbent governor Yahaya Bello to power.

The source said his recent visit to the Presidency was to fine-tune his return to the ruling party, as he was said to have had ‘a useful discussion’ with top government functionaries

This development confirms the rumour that some powerful elements within the presidency have been working on Mustapha to contest the November 16 governorship election to compensate the family.

The date for his return to APC has not been announced, but the source said, “It will happen in a matter of days.”