<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The enlarged political family of late Prince Abubakar Audu has dissociated itself from the latest moves by James Abiodun Faleke, the deputy governorship candidate to late political sage in the 2015 election, to work for the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello in the November 16 gubernatorial poll.

The late political leader’s dynasty says on no account would there be a correlation between the late sage political associates and Faleke’s belated decisions ,who was picked as running mate after the election of Prince Abubakar Audu that year.

The family, in a statement issued and signed on behalf of it by Odekina Abutu, said the existence of the political icon’s dynasty predates the affiliation between Faleke and the family, hence could not inherit the large political empire of the family.

He debunked the claim by Faleke or the public notion that there was reconciliation brokered between the Kogi governor and the Audu/Faleke faction of APC, saying he was on his own and was entitled to his political decisions.

According to the spokesman “It will be a complete political misjudgment to link Faleke’s political overture and resolution to that of the legend Audu’s political dynasty span over three decades of democratic practice.

“Late Prince Abubakar Audu, who twice was governor of Kogi State between 1991-1993 and 1999-2003, does not need any political surrogate to advocate for its political future and decisions.”

He wondered why Faleke who was co-opted as a Lagos representative from Ikeja and Lagos politician to deputise the late former governor, could usurp out his political wisdom, the large political empire of Prince Abubakar Audu without due consultation.

“The Audu political family enjoined the general public and the large political family of the sage to disregard such undeserved and misleading statements from Hon James Abiodun Faleke.”