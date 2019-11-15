<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, says 35, 800 policemen have been deployed by the Inspector General of Police to provide security for the governorship elections as well as the Kogi West Senatorial elections on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Addressing reporters in Lokoja on Friday, he said they have deployed their men to all the local government areas in the state, assuring they were on top of the situation.

He promised the electorate that they would not have any problem as car as the elections were concerned as they were ready to respond to any crisis.

“The police working with other security agencies are ready to provide adequate security for the elections,” he said.