No fewer than 10 trucks loaded with police have arrived Lokoja, the Kogi State capital ahead of Saturday’s governorship election and Kogi West senatorial district rerun.

They started arriving Monday afternoon and as of the last count, ten trucks were parked in front of the Kogi State police command headquarters.

However, there has been indiscriminate shooting all night and even into the early hours of Tuesday in what observers believed was a show of force to send a warning signal to would-be troublemakers.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer DSP William Aya said there was nothing to worry about as officers are on parade awaiting the arrival of the Inspector General Mohammed Adamu, who is expected to come to asses the level of preparedness as well as attend INECs stakeholders’ meeting later in the day.