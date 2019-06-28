<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The visit of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and traditional rulers from the state to Aso Villa last week to seek the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari has angered an Igala socio-cultural organisation, the Ukomu Igala Organisation (UIO).

Arising from its emergency general meeting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the UIO said the visit was just a show of desperation by Bello to win his second term bid without his home support.

In a statement signed by its national leader, Abdul Amade, the group said: “We wish to state clearly that the entire Igala race, which the voice (Ukomu Igala) represents, is not happy with the ongoing siege on our traditional rulers.

“That the presentation made during the said visit was not a true reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the good people of the Igala Kingdom as the traditional rulers were merely arm-twisted to make a commitment in favour of the ongoing political aspirations of individual interests in Kogi State.

“We urge the president to disregard the tele-guided message in the interest of peace and justice that informed the massive support of Kogites for the change mantra.

“That the people of Kogi State, who overwhelmingly voted for President Muhammed Buhari in the last presidential election, did so in solidarity with the President, who has been adjudged to be one of the most upright and financially disciplined Nigerian. This position of the president must not be allowed to be stained as we urge the President not to allow individual interests to becloud his political judgment based on the contents of the speech during the visit by our traditional rulers.”