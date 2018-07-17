A group, under the aegis of Kogi Youths Advocates of Good Governance (KYGG), has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and people of the state to ensure the emergence of Yahaya Audu, the younger brother of late Prince Abubakar Audu as the Senator to represent Kogi East in the forthcoming election.

The group, drawn from youth organisations, civil society organisations and women societies, with membership across the 21 LGAs of the state, made the call, said that Audu’s emergence would be a balm to heal the political wound rocking the state.

Ajogwu Jerry Ochada, the group’s convener, said the spirit of late Prince Audu, who died as he was coasting to victory in the November 2015 gubernatorial election, would be appeased if his brother was supported to represent the Kogi East in the Senate.

He said the ideology of the group was to preach justice, fairness and equity, stressing that supporting late Prince Audu’s younger brother would resolve the lingering political crisis in Kogi State.