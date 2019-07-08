<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state loyal to Governor Yahaya Bello on Monday threatened to deal with journalists covering the party national secretariat.

Led by the state Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Bello, they stormed the national secretariat apparently to disrupt a planned protest by governorship aspirants of the party in the state against the proposed indirect primary for selection of the party candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

Bello and some of the party members siezed the phones of some of the journalists, threatening to deal with the journalists.

He told them: “You cannot record anything here. If you do anything here, I will deal with you.”

A coalition of APC governorship aspirants from the state had scheduled to address a press conference and staged a protest against the decision of the NWC to allow for the use of indirect primary in the state.

Bello also accused the journalists of coming to the secretariat to collect money to, according to him, write nonsense.

It took the intervention of some officials of the national secretariat and some security personnel attached to the secretariat to prevent Bello from physically assaulting some of the Journalists.

Bello however later apologized to the Journalists saying he was not out to fight them but was trying to make peace.

The apparently hired thugs, who came with the party chairman, had started throwing stones and trying to force their way into the secretariat.