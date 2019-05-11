<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the November 2, 2019 governorship election in Kogi State, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Idris, has declared that if elected , his government will place emphasis on Agriculture to creating jobs for the unemployment youths and to generate wealth for the state.

Abubakar, who is the son of the former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris is seeking to rule the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this Thursday in Lokoja at the ongoing media parley organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Kogi State council.

The governorship aspirant, who is an Agriculturist noted that he would work assiduously to add value to agricultural produce, to creating jobs for the unemployed youths and to growing the internally generated revenue (IGR).

He added that the state is blessed with both human and mineral resources which if properly tapped will make Kogi the leading state in the federation.

He noted that Kogi is blessed with abundant arable land, stressing that the three senatorial zones have crops with comparative advantage that need government massive investment.

According to him “Kogi East has comparative advantage on cashew. The state will partner with investors, give them tax incentives, ask them to employ our people. And as the investors inflow increases government will make money.

“It is unfortunate though, that Kogi East is the leading cashew producer in the country, which generate about 70% of revenue from cashew in the country, it only exported on the nuts without adding value.