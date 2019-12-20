<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the dissolution of his cabinet Wednesday night, Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has announced the retention of some members and new appointments.

Amongst those retained are; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade Arike; his Chief of Staff, Pharm Jamiu Abdullareem Asuku; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed and the State Security Adviser, Retired Commander Jerry Omodara.

Others are; the Head of Service, Deaconess Deborah Ogunmola; Accountant General of Kogi State, Jibrin Momoh; State Auditor-General, Yusuf Okala; Local Government Auditor General, Usman Ododo and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Sunday Faleke.

In similar vein, the governor announced the appointments of Sani Ibrahim Mohammed (SAN) as Special Adviser on Legal Matters; Idris Asiwaju Asiru as Special Adviser on Finance, Budget and Economic Planning and David Apeh as Special Adviser on Agriculture.

Also appointed are; Dr Saka Haruna Audu, as Special Adviser on Health; Engr Abubakar Ohere, as Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Kingsley Fanwo Special Adviser on Information and Communication.