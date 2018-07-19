The Kogi State government has condemned the burning of four of the constituency projects of Senator Dino Melaye in Lokoja, the state capital by some arsonists due for commissioning Wednesday.

The Director General, Media and Publicity to the state governor, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, who spoke on behalf of the government during an assessment tour of the burnt projects also said the state government has directed security operatives to fish out the arsonists.

The four constituency projects which are four blocks of classrooms each at Government Girls Secondary School, Sarkin Noma; Lokongoma Secondary School, Phase 1 and Adankolo Secondary school all in Lokoja.

Fanwo who spoke at the Government Girls Secondary School, Sarkin Noma said, “Government condemns the incident. Education is the leading thematic area of the state government and so will not allow any elements to derail it.

“Irrespective of who is doing the projects, the fund is from the government. So, whether it is the executive or legislative, such projects should rather be applauded and not destroyed.

“We have directed the security operatives to access the situation, get to the root of the matter, unravelled the perpetrators and bring the culprits to book.

“Government will take a decisive action to ensure that the arsonists do not go scot-free.” He assured.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Rosemary Osikoya who was amongst the government officials that visited the sites said the government will not fold her arms until the perpetrators are fished out.

“Exams are ongoing and these buildings have been used since January 2018. We expect that people will respect the sanctity of education.

“This act is masterminded and not accidental. The buildings were burnt including the chairs. If not for the intervention of some serving Corps members that put out the flame it would have been worse than this.

“We appeal to everybody to collaborate with us in education and not use it as a meeting point for political sabotage. This is a dastard act; the state interest should be paramount rather than the individual political ego.

The State Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Mr. Monday Kuryas, who was also at hand, narrated that the hoodlums forced their way into the buildings.

He said the acts were premeditated as the arsonists with tyres in their possession burnt the building and damaged some other structures.

He said the police is already investigating the matter and will soon apprehend the arsonists.

The projects damaged were due for commissioning by the senator yesterday as part of his legacy projects at the Senate.

In a swift reaction, Senator Dino Melaye said he had earlier received threat messages by some political thugs who said he should not come to Lokoja the state capital to commission any project because he had defaced the state with his unbridled behaviour as a senator.