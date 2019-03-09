



Violence generally marred the state Assembly election in Kogi state as two people were feared dead while several others are said to have been injured.

Several houses and cars are said to have been razed including the home of a former Commissioner for Youths and Sport, Anthony Kpuke; the house was said to have been touched in Ganaja village via Lokoja.

Government officials were seen with armed police men and suspected thugs who wore police uniforms terrorising the electorate and snatching ballot boxes all over the state.

Places where elections were disrupted included Kabba, Dekina, Yagba West and Yagba East, Lokoja metropolis, Ibaji, Idah Olamaboro and Omala, all believed to be PDP strongholds.

However, Governor Yahaya Bello said the voters’ turn out for state Assembly election was not impressive as compared with that of the presidential/National Assembly election a forthright ago.

Speaking while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after casting his vote, he expressed hope that the turnout would improve.