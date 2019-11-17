<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Lokoja on Sunday confirmed three persons dead during the governorship election held in Kogi on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Mr Akeem Busari, who confirmed the deaths to newsmen, said the command was still compiling its report on the poll to ascertain the actual number of casualties.

Busari also said 10 persons were arrested across the state during the election.

He said it was gathered that three persons died in Lokoja when armed thugs invaded St. Luke Primary School, Adanakolo, during the election.

Busari, however, described the situation in the state as calm.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the poll results from eight more local government areas.

The results showed that that Gov. Yahaya Bello, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, polled 36,954 votes in Okehi Local Government Area while Mr Musa Wada of the PDP scored 478 votes.

In Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Bello scored 17, 952 while Wada polled 5,565 votes.

In Mopa Muro Local Government Area, Bello scored 4,953 votes while Wada scored 3,581 votes.

In Idah Local Government Area, Bello scored 4,602 votes while Wada polled 13,962 votes.

In Olamaboro Local Government Area, Belo scored 16,876 while Wada scored 8, 155 votes.

In Yagba West Local Government Area, Bello polled 7,868 while Wada scored 8,860.

The results from 16 local government areas have been released by INEC.