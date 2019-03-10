



Mr. Matthew Kolawole, the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, has been re-elected to represent Kabba/Bunu State Constituency.

Kolawole, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner after polling 17,248 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr. Alfred Bello of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 9,337 votes, followed by Mr. Aiyenale Fred of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, who garnered 2,172 votes.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Kizito Sunday, declared the results at the INEC Collation Centre in Kabba on Sunday, NAN reports.

“Mathew Kolawole is therefore returned as duly elected, having scored the highest votes in the election,’’ Kizito said.