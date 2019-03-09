



Shooting and ballot boxes snatching by armed hoodlums have spread to some native parts of Lokoja, Kogi capital, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

As at the time this report, some hoodlums in fake police and army uniforms were scaring away voters at the polling units opposite Bishop Delisle Catholic Cathedral in Lokoja.

A staff of the Justice, Development and Peace Commission, Mr Sunday Adwjoh, told NAN that many people from Karaworo Polling Station ran into the church premises for safety.

Adwjoh who spoke on phone said “as we are talking, all of us are lying down to escape being hit by stray bullets.’

Also, at Oke Egbe Polling Unit 01 in Yagba West Local Government Area, a man was shot on the leg when some people invaded the polling unit to snatch ballot box and other materials.

The victim, identified as Mr Tunde Oladipo, was said to have joined hands with others at the polling unit to prevent the armed thugs from snatching the ballot box.

NAN gathered that the invaders were however prevented from going away with the ballot box.